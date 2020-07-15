Basketball Recruiting - Wake Forest begins 2021 with Robert McCray

“They made me a priority. They said the ball will be in my hands and that they are going to take care of me and help me get to the league,” McCray told Rivals.com. “Me and Coach (Steve) Forbes have a good relationship and my mindset is to go in and make a big impact as a freshman.”

Taking the first step towards entirely reshaping the roster and culture in Winston-Salem, Steve Forbes landed his point guard of the future. Rivals150 junior Robert McCray, one of the breakout guards along the east coast this offseason, gave his verbal commitment to Wake Forest.

McCray is a giant 6-foot-4 lead guard that has grown another inch over the past year and had settled into a high-major recruitment in recent months. He selected Wake Forest over College of Charleston, ECU, Florida, Marshall and Old Dominion. He is rated as the 133rd best prospect in America, and as the 30th best point guard in his class.

A quick and tough-minded guard at the point of attack, McCray is a capable shot maker but it at his best on the attack. He has great change of gears and is difficult to keep out of the paint where he can then finish thanks to his explosiveness. He possesses a high feel and IQ for the game and is more than willing to create for others. Thanks to his size, he can and will guard more than one position along the perimeter and boasts the physical tenacity that aligns well with what Forbes has come to value in a prospect.

The three-star guard becomes the first commitment that Forbes has received out of the 2021 class. The first-year staff has done most of its heavy lifting this offseason via the transfer portal but is expected to make the 2021 class a super important one whenever it comes to setting the foundation for future years.