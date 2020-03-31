Placing his name into the Transfer Portal last week, Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra quickly came to a decision for where he will complete his college career. The South Carolina native, who has opted for a graduate-transfer year, committed to Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

WHO HE IS

Diarra comes to the ACC program after completing his first three seasons at Kansas State. He averaged 23 minutes per game or more in each of his seasons in Manhattan, while receiving starts in 58 of the 95 games the he appeared in. During his freshman season, he scored in every game of Kansas State’s run to the Elite Eight. A capable combo guard, Diarra bumped his scoring numbers by close to seven points per game this past winter, where he posted 13.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He is also a major cog on the defensive end that is capable of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter weapon. The 6-foot-4 junior has also left the option of entering the NBA Draft as long as he receives the proper feedback from the professional realm.

WHAT HE WILL BRING