Former Virginia Tech wing Chris Clarke will transfer, sources tell Rivals.com. The 6-foot-6 guard sat out last season and has the potential to become immediately eligible in the fall as a grad-transfer as things are in line for Clarke to graduate this spring which would place him on college playing floor next season.

“Chris has the desire to play the point guard at the level,” Clarkes father, Curt Clake, told Rivals.com. “More importantly, he is looking towards developing a strong relationship with the new staff and for a place that will challenge him to reach his maximum abilities.”

Clarke did not play this past season due to off of the floor issues, though things are in line for the former Rivals150 prospect to positively impact a high-major program for one more season. Most valued for his versatility and playmaking abilities, Clarke was a major catalyst for the surge in success in Blacksburg in recent years, playing in two NCAA Tournaments during his stay on campus.