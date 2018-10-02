Harris discussed his original feelings on the program earlier this year. “They are just telling me that I am their type of player who can come in and get them back to where they were like the NCAA tournament this year,” he told Rivals.com. “It is a very fun atmosphere (there). Everybody is really close.”

Its top priority guard target for the past two years, Virginia Tech’s investment into the recruitment of Anthony Harris rung true upon his commitment to the ACC program. A member of the Rivals150, Harris chose the Hokies over Duke , Miami , UConn and Wake Forest, giving Buzz Williams’ program one of the top perimeter defenders nationally.

A top-75 guard prospect in the 2019 class, Harris is just what was needed in replenishing the Hokies’ backcourt following this season. With the upcoming departure of four-year star guard Justin Robinson, a standout hailing from the DMV, just like Harris, the four-star should immediately impact the program beginning next fall, fitting the mold of a Buzz Williams type of guard.

Coveted by some of the best programs up and down the east coast, Harris had a breakout this spring and summer with the Team Takeover program, a unit that went on to win the coveted Nike Peach Jam. While his squad was known more for its numbers than just one single standout, Harris was still able to produce a sturdy stat line, posting per-game averages of 8.2 points 2.5 assists, and 2.3 rebounds, all while making over 43 percent of his perimeter tries, a portion of his game that was actually a deficiency of his prior to the travel season.

The beginning to what should be a strong and expansive 2019 class, Virginia Tech remains entangled within a number of other Rivals150 prospects’ recruitments heading into the fall. Patrick Williams and Emanuel Miller each remain high on the Hokies, as four-star junior Cashius McNeilly has the chance to reclassify into the 2019 class, another potential enrollee in Blacksburg next year.