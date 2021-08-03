Virginia, Louisville, others in pursuit of Caleb Foster

FRISCO, Texas – One of the most buzzed about prospects in the class of 2023, Caleb Foster currently sits at No. 10 in the Rivals100. As his season on the grassroots circuit with Team Curry’s 17U squad comes to a close, he updated Rivals.com on his recruitment and which schools are in the mix to land his pledge down the road.

ON THE SLEW OF COLLEGE COACHES WATCHING HIM PLAY

“I don’t try to pay attention to that. I try to focus on the game. I just want to go out there and play my game, you know.”

ON THE SCHOOLS MOST INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“Virginia, Louisville, Duke, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Clemson and Georgia.”

ON UVA

“They have a great coaching staff and I love their style of play. It’s a place where you can go play defense and shoot 3s. It’s a great program.”

ON PAST VISITS

“I’ve taken about five unofficials so far. I went to Wake Forest. Tennessee, Louisville and a few more.”

ON POTENTIAL CAMPUS VISITS THIS FALL

“I’m not sure about that yet, but I’m sure I’ll visit more this fall. I just have to discuss that with my family.”

ON WHAT KIND OF PROGRAM BEST SUITS HIM

“I want to land at a place where the team is close -- a family environment. I want to share the ball, play defense and get wins.”