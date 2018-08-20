Virginia lands rapidly improving Kadin Shedrick
One of the summer's biggest risers was North Carolina forward Kadin Shedrick. Now, the skilled four man is off the board.
After a weekend unofficial visit to Virginia, the 6-foot-10 power forward confirmed to Rivals.com that he has made a verbal commitment to play for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers and will be shutting down his recruitment.
"The program is historically good and has a great reputation of developing players which is big for me," Shedrick told Rivals.com. "The campus was nice and I liked that Charlottesville feels like a college town. The facilities and everything else are very nice and that stood out for me."
Though Shedrick is currently an unranked three-star prospect, that will be changing in the near future because of Shedrick's play in recent months.
During the summer, the slender big man showed a high level of skill and upside. He has great hands, runs the floor is a good athlete and is simply in need of more strength. Virginia has done very well with players cut from the same cloth as Shedrick and their ability to sell him on their development on the floor and in the weight room allowed them to close quickly.
Shedrick is the second member of Virginia's 2019 recruiting class. He joins four-star point guard Casey Morsell.