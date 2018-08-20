One of the summer's biggest risers was North Carolina forward Kadin Shedrick. Now, the skilled four man is off the board.

After a weekend unofficial visit to Virginia, the 6-foot-10 power forward confirmed to Rivals.com that he has made a verbal commitment to play for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers and will be shutting down his recruitment.

"The program is historically good and has a great reputation of developing players which is big for me," Shedrick told Rivals.com. "The campus was nice and I liked that Charlottesville feels like a college town. The facilities and everything else are very nice and that stood out for me."

