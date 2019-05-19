Villanova transfer Jahvon Quinerly eyes four landing spots
One of the most highly regarded point guard prospects in the 2018 class, Jahvon Quinerly’s success rate was not up to his standards at Villanova during his freshman campaign. Upon receiving his rel...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news