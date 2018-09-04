Villanova made another large dent into its 2019 class today thanks to the verbal pledge of five-star guard Bryan Antoine. One of the more talented prospects in America, Villanova’s over three-year recruitment of the local product paid off in a major way as Antoine selected the Wildcats over Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Florida.

A 6-foot-4 guard that can play a variety of roles in the backcourt, Antoine discussed his feelings for the Big East bunch earlier this summer. “They’ve been on me since seventh or eighth grade, so they were one of the first schools to show love,” he told Rivals.com. “Just the way Coach (Jay) Wright is, he’s an amazing guy. My parents love him.”

Antoine is the perfect guard prospect for Jay Wright’s program. One known primarily for its reliance on guard heavy lineups where each backcourt spot must be reserved for someone that can think the game, make shots, create and also defend, Antoine fits the bill.