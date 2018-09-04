Villanova snags five-star guard Bryan Antoine
Villanova made another large dent into its 2019 class today thanks to the verbal pledge of five-star guard Bryan Antoine. One of the more talented prospects in America, Villanova’s over three-year recruitment of the local product paid off in a major way as Antoine selected the Wildcats over Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and Florida.
A 6-foot-4 guard that can play a variety of roles in the backcourt, Antoine discussed his feelings for the Big East bunch earlier this summer. “They’ve been on me since seventh or eighth grade, so they were one of the first schools to show love,” he told Rivals.com. “Just the way Coach (Jay) Wright is, he’s an amazing guy. My parents love him.”
Antoine is the perfect guard prospect for Jay Wright’s program. One known primarily for its reliance on guard heavy lineups where each backcourt spot must be reserved for someone that can think the game, make shots, create and also defend, Antoine fits the bill.
Heavily coveted and recruited since he first stepped onto a high school playing floor three years ago, Antoine’s commitment is one of the biggest wins for Jay Wright on the recruiting trail. While many believed that Duke would ultimately land his commitment, Villanova’s investment of itis time and energy, to go along with its recent success in securing two national titles within the past three years, played a large hand in snagging the talents of Antoine.
Antoine possesses tremendous qualities as a versatile defender. He is an above average athlete that can make shots in the half-court but also create for his teammates as a giant playmaker type. On the Under Armour circuit this summer, the Team Rio standout posted per-game averages of 15.4 points (39 3PT percentage), 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.
Villanova now sits with three Rivals150 commitments as they enter the fall. Antoine joins top end shooter Justin Moore and skilled big man Eric Dixon in creating the best recruiting class in the Big East and also one of the tops in America. The Wildcats are not done as they are slated to be a factor within the recruitments of five-star seniors Scottie Lewis, Isaiah Stewart and Nico Mannion.