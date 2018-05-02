Villanova adds four-star Justin Moore
Villanova, already holding the commitment of four-star junior Eric Dixon, added to its promising 2019 class with the pledge of Rivals150 guard Justin Moore. A four-star junior that is known for his shot making and toughness in the backcourt, Moore’s commitment is another win for the Big East program.
The Wildcats made Moore a priority for the past two years and placing head coach Jay Wright at nearly each of his games during the two live periods this spring, Moore was more than ready to call it a day with things. “It is just a great program with a great group of coaches and players who win,” he told Rivals.com. “They said they are losing most of their guards by the time that I come in so I could pretty much have a chance to start and be the man.”
Selecting the Wildcats over Virginia, Maryland, Louisville and Wake Forest, Moore should be relied upon for his shot making abilities from the on-start of his college career. During his eight contests on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, the 6-foot-4 junior has averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, displaying an improved ability to distribute as a secondary playmaker.
Hailing from the talented DMV region, Moore becomes another in the line of highly lauded high school prospects to pledge to Villanova. In recent years, Kris Jenkins, Josh Hart, and Phil Booth have gone to thrive on the Main Line and next season, the Wildcats will welcome Team Takeover travel teammate of Moore’s, 2017 four-star wing Brandon Slater, to the program.
The second commitment in the 2019 class for Villanova, Moore and Dixon are a tremendous start to what could be a top-10 recruiting class in Philadelphia. The Wildcats remain in a great spot with Scottie Lewis, a five-star wing, along with Isaiah Wong, Isaiah Stewart, Bryan Antoine, and Aidan Igiehon.