Villanova, already holding the commitment of four-star junior Eric Dixon, added to its promising 2019 class with the pledge of Rivals150 guard Justin Moore. A four-star junior that is known for his shot making and toughness in the backcourt, Moore’s commitment is another win for the Big East program.

The Wildcats made Moore a priority for the past two years and placing head coach Jay Wright at nearly each of his games during the two live periods this spring, Moore was more than ready to call it a day with things. “It is just a great program with a great group of coaches and players who win,” he told Rivals.com. “They said they are losing most of their guards by the time that I come in so I could pretty much have a chance to start and be the man.”