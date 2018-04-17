Villanova kicked off its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of top-75 power forward Eric Dixon. A 6-foot-7 junior selected the Wildcats over Virginia, Penn State, Rutgers and Seton Hall, as he is another quality scoop for the reigning national champs.
A four-star prospect that sports great length, a good feel for the game in the frontcourt and a throwback playing style in the post, Dixon fits the mold of past interior prospects that have gone to thrive on the Main Line.
The recruitment of Dixon was not lacking for interest as some of the very best throughout the east coast placed a priority on the four-star recruit. Dixon had more of a sped up recruitment as he spent a number of unofficial visits to such places as Rutgers, Penn State and Virginia, though the lure to play close to home and for a coach in Jay Wright ultimately won out.
Dixon has spent time competing against the best in past USA Basketball trials. He is rather undersized in the post standing 6-foot-6 without shoes but he also sports a 6-foot-11 wingspan, valued for his hard playing mentality, tremendous hands on the glass as a volume rebounder, and has begun to expand his face-up game to the perimeter.
Villanova, after completing its 2018 class that is nationally ranked, will place their attention on the younger classes in the coming weeks with the start of the live periods this weekend.
On Tuesday, Jay Wright completed an in-home visit with its top junior guard target, Justin Moore, as they continue to pursue Bryan Antoine, Scottie Lewis, Aidan Igiehon, and Isaiah Wong, the latter being a teammate of Dixon’s on the We R1 travel unit.