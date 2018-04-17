Villanova kicked off its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of top-75 power forward Eric Dixon. A 6-foot-7 junior selected the Wildcats over Virginia, Penn State, Rutgers and Seton Hall, as he is another quality scoop for the reigning national champs.

A four-star prospect that sports great length, a good feel for the game in the frontcourt and a throwback playing style in the post, Dixon fits the mold of past interior prospects that have gone to thrive on the Main Line.

The recruitment of Dixon was not lacking for interest as some of the very best throughout the east coast placed a priority on the four-star recruit. Dixon had more of a sped up recruitment as he spent a number of unofficial visits to such places as Rutgers, Penn State and Virginia, though the lure to play close to home and for a coach in Jay Wright ultimately won out.