Versatile New Zealand national Ben Gold holds Marquette offer

LAS VEGAS – Ben Gold isn’t a name on the radar of many college basketball fans, but that doesn't mean the New Zealand import won’t make waves in the sport. Already armed with an offer from Marquette, the 6-foot-10 Gold, who attends the NBA Global Academy in Australia, is seeing additional high-major schools take note of his length and shooting ability.

The international prospect recently talked to Rivals.com about where his recruitment stands.

ON SCHOOLS INVOLVED IN HIS RECRUITMENT

“Washington State, Marquette and a few others. I know a fair amount about both, but I’m still learning things.”

ON EARLY OFFERS

“Marquette is the only offer so far. We’ve talked a little about a visit, so maybe soon on that.”

ON MARQUETTE

“They have a new coaching staff up from Texas and I like the style of play. They play up-tempo and shoot, which is how I want to play.”

ON HIS STYLE OF PLAY

“Versatile. I can play the three-man. In fact, I usually play the three-man, but I can play the four and the five if need be. It’s my versatility.”

ON HIS ROAD TO THE NBA ACADEMY

“I’m actually from New Zealand but I live in Australia at the NBA Academy. They invited me up for camp two years ago and I got offered a scholarship at that time. I’ve been there two years now.”

