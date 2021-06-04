Versatile guard Jalen Hood-Schifino lining up visits

Jalen Hood-Schifino is ranked the No. 32 player in the 2022 Rivals150. The Montverde (Fla.) Academy guard has a unique style and is coming off a Geico National Championship.

“I feel like I am a two-way guard. I play the best with the ball in my hands, but I have the versatility to play off the ball as well," Hood-Schifino said. "Obviously, on defense, I have gotten way better. I want to guard the other team’s best player at any perimeter position. I feel like I am able to really do a lot on the floor. A lot of older people think I play like Jason Kidd, I have watched some film on him and I can see some similarities for sure.”

The 6-foot-5 Hood-Schifino is playing this summer with the Team CP3 (NC) EYBL program and spent these past 12 months continuing to develop his game.

“COVID changed a lot of things, for me I thought it was good timing. I was able to really just stay in the gym and work on my game a lot," Hood-Schifino said. "Me making the move to Montverde, that elevated my game, as a whole, to another level as well. Every day you’re playing against the best players in the country. Every day we go super hard and have the best coaches pushing you. Competing with those guys just improved my entire game."

Not surprisingly, a player as highly thought of as Hood-Schifino has a host of schools wanting to secure his signature.

“I have a couple of visits set," he said. "June first, I am going to Wake Forest on an unofficial. June 13 through the 15th I am going to Tennessee, June ninth through the 11th I am going to Georgetown. I am going to Pitt June 16th through the 18th, and then at the end of the month I am going to Indiana from June 28 through the 30th.”

