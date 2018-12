Fort Myers, FL - Vernon Carey Jr. finished with a dominant 35 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-61 win at the City of Palms Classic Tuesday evening looking every bit like the No. 1 player in the country. Rivals.com caught up with Carey and discussed why he picked Duke over Michigan State and North Carolina, expectations for next year, and recruiting Isaiah Stewart to join him, Wendell Moore and Boogie Ellis.