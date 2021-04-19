Basketball Recruiting - Ven-Allen Lubin is in no hurry to make his college decision

Ven-Allen Lubin is listed at No. 123 in the current Rivals150 2022 rankings. This makes the Orlando Christian Prep junior the No. 34 rated small forward in his class. Lubin, who is a strong bodied, long armed, 6-foot-7 high motor player has caught the attention of college coaches as well. “I have about seven or eight offers, but I would say I hear from Florida, USF and Alabama the most right now,” Lubin said.



USF: “I am hearing a lot from head coach Brian Gregory. They can play fast, but they play mainly in the half court. I like how they play both sides of the floor, I feel like I could fit in well there, you know, maintain who I am and be a good floor facilitator.” Florida: “They are telling me how good their program is and the direction they are heading. They tell me they can see me playing with their guards, and their bigs and I can see myself doing that. I feel I can be in a position there to make some plays.” Alabama: “The program there is good, you know, from watching a lot of their games I saw their guards are pretty quick and they make good plays. And also they had some bigs who showed they could step up and make plays. I feel they are a school I can see myself stepping in and making plays for myself and teammates.” “I am also hearing a lot from UCF, Oklahoma State, Miami, Dayton and Virginia, but they have not offered me yet.”

