Watkins chose VCU ove r Seton Hall , St. John’s and Virginia Tech. Standing at 6-foot-6 and with a chiseled frame, Watkins is the type of forward that has become of great value in recent years. He can play in a variety of lineups thanks to his versatility, strength and motor, and should be another impactful piece for Mike Rhoades.

After hitting on a number of marks in the backcourt, VCU notched their first frontcourt commitment. Three-star senior Jamir Watkins committed to the A10 program, giving the Rams a high-energy, tough forward set to enroll next fall

A product out of Trenton Catholic (New Jersey), Watkins should answer a number of VCU's frontcourt questions next year. The Rams will lose both Isaac Vann and Deriante Jenkins after this season which will open a giant hole to fill that could be replaced by Watkins.

Minutes should be available for Watkins to impact the program immediately. He is a tough and athletic forward that contributes on both ends. Competing against the best at the Nike Peach Jam in July, Watkins boosted his stock tremendously where he posted per-game averages of 13 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, reflecting his ability to contribute in a variety of ways.

Watkins becomes the third member of VCU's 2020 class. Next fall, he will join Ace Baldwin and Josh Banks in Richmond. Another versatile forward could compete the Rams' 2020 class as they remain in pursuit of Mikeal Brown-Jones, DJ Gordon and Obinna Anochili-Killen.