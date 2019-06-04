He discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “The fact that they have a culture and family ties is big with VCU,” Hyland said. “They recruited me with open arms and stayed loyal through my whole process. Their playing style, it also fits right into my own playing style and whenever they showed me film, I smiled because I knew that is was the right fit for me.”

VCU has emerged as one of the primary winners of the spring which was supported further by today’s commitment from Nah'Shon Hyland . A member of the Rivals150, Hyland had a tremendous run on the travel circuit in recent weeks and has a chance to quickly become an integral member of the Atlantic 10 program.

Holding offers from such others as Boston College, Michigan, St. Joe’s, Temple and UConn, Hyland is one of the top recruiting wins of Mike Rhoades’ coaching career. The best available guard prospect that quickly emerged as a top priority for a number of power conference programs in recent weeks, Hyland is most valued for his ability to create his own offense which should be put to quick use early on.

Nicknamed ‘Bones’, Hyland has gone through his fair share of adversity up until this point, but now fully healthy, he is playing his best ball yet. A 6-foot-3 guard that is best used in a scoring capacity, Hyland has produced strong numbers across the board with the We R1 program this spring. He has posted per-game averages of 15.1 points (41 3-point percent), 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds. Hyland immediately becomes one of VCU’s most talented players on its roster and creates for an even more dynamic backcourt on Broad Street.

He becomes their fourth 2019 commitment and is the second pledge within a matter of weeks that the Rams were able to topple a number of power conference programs for. Just last month, another spring breakout, Hason Ward committed, as they will be joined in the fall by three-star prospects Jarren McAllister and Tre Clark. VCU also holds the commitment from Rivals150 junior Ace Baldwin.