One of the most productive and intriguing uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class, Jaiden Reid has his share of mid-major offers and is thinking them over slowly. The Rivals150 point guard is taking his time, however, as he's in the midst of an impressive senior season that could shake some new opportunities loose.

Reid stands just 5-foot-10, which has helped him back from an offer standpoint despite him being a proven commodity against high-level competition at New York’s Long Island Lutheran High School, for which he has shined. Reid, who could end being a late-cycle steal for a team willing to look past his limited length, recently spoke with Rivals about hsi process and the schools currently in the mix.





ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Dayton a little. VCU and Vermont a lot. Seattle texts me a lot. Colgate, too. So we’ll see what happens.”

ON VISITS

“I took an unofficial to Seattle U and to Hofstra, back when Hostra was recruiting me. They got a guard commit, though, so they kinda stopped recruiting me.”

ON OFFICIALS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“Definitely VCU. That’s 100-percent for sure. Trying to get out there is No. 1 on my list.”

ON VCU’S PITCH

“They need another guard to run the show with Ace Baldwin. That’s what they need right now. He was hurt for a couple of games, and they didn’t have another natural point guard. They need another one, and they think it could be me.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I would just say that I’m a playmaker. I can play-make for myself and I can play-make for others. I think I can get it done on the defensive end for sure. Defensively, I’m always gonna bring it – I’m gonna bring the energy. I’m growing my leadership, too, now.”

ON HIS SLOW-DEVELOPING RECRUITMENT

“Everyone tells me that if I was taller, I’d have every major offer. That’s kind of always been what people say.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL

“I just want a school that is going to let me play my game and be myself. I want a school that is going to let me play through mistakes because that’s a confidence thing. When my confidence is high, I always play better.”

ON A COMMITMENT TIMETABLE

“I’m waiting for right now. I might play spring EYBL and see what happens – see where that takes me.”