VCU begins 2019 with Jarren McAllister
VCU began its 2019 class on Tuesday thanks to the commitment of Jarren McAllister. A 6-foot-3 long armed senior, McAllister should find a comfortable landing spot on Broad Street and be valued for his competitive DNA and defensive traits.
After taking his official visit to the Atlantic 10 program last weekend, McAllister was ready to end his recruitment. “After going on my official visit, I got a good feel for what VCU was about and their values that line up with me,” he told Rivals.com. “I could really feel how they much they wanted me and they had a vision for me in their basketball program. There is no feeling like the feeling of being wanted and that’s what VCU expressed to me throughout my entire recruiting process.”
A native of North Carolina that is taking his prep year at Massanutten Military Academy, McAllister is a former Virginia Tech recruit that should make an immediate impact next fall.
Rated as a three-star prospect, he is willing competitor that can defend multiple positions, McAllister is blessed with a tremendous basketball frame, long arms, and a high-motor that he uses to produce through physicality and in win his fair share of 50-50 plays.
McAllister is the likely replacement for senior guard Xavier Jackson. He will be leaned upon for his two-way versatility and is another that should find no issues settling into the Rams’ way as a Havoc-style producer. He should be more than comfortable playing into his assigned role by Mike Rhoades and his coaching staff beginning next season and has the chance to lend a helping hand in VCU’s continued stay within the upper crest of the Atlantic 10 Conference.