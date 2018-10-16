VCU began its 2019 class on Tuesday thanks to the commitment of Jarren McAllister. A 6-foot-3 long armed senior, McAllister should find a comfortable landing spot on Broad Street and be valued for his competitive DNA and defensive traits.

After taking his official visit to the Atlantic 10 program last weekend, McAllister was ready to end his recruitment. “After going on my official visit, I got a good feel for what VCU was about and their values that line up with me,” he told Rivals.com. “I could really feel how they much they wanted me and they had a vision for me in their basketball program. There is no feeling like the feeling of being wanted and that’s what VCU expressed to me throughout my entire recruiting process.”