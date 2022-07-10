Vandy, Stanford, SMU will factor into Carter Lang's fall decision

Rivals recently caught up with the Virginia-based biog to discuss where things stand as they relate to his recruitment.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Four-star center Cater Lang spent the weekend helping his Team Loaded Virginia grassroots squad to an appearance in the adidas 3SSB title game. Now he’ll spend the months ahead attempting to choose a college. Barring any additional offers, Stanford , Vanderbilt and SMU will make up his list of finalists as a possible October decision gets closer.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT TIMETABLE

“It’s going well. It’s still open to anyone. I’ll probably narrow down my list in a month or a couple weeks and then be ready to commit in October.”

ON PAST VISITS

“I’ve taken two official visits back in my junior year. I went to SMU and to Vanderbilt. I don't have anything scheduled for my senior year yet, though.”

ON SMU

“I really connected with the coaching staff on my trip there. I thought the facilities were great, and I really like Dallas. Dallas seems like a really good place, so that’s good.”

ON VANDERBILT

“I’d never been to Nashville before, so everything was new. I really liked the city there, too. Again, I connected with the coaches. I'm hoping to go back down there again and connect more with the players. It’s really going to be a tough decision.”

ON STANFORD

“Stanford is really involved a lot too. They’re my most-recent offer, but they’ve been recruiting me for about a year now. I took an unofficial out there in the fall last year. It was great. I really enjoyed it.”

ON THE POSSIBILITY OF GOING ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR SCHOOL

“I’m open to it. I’m open to any area. That's not really a factor in my decision.”