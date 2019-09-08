Jerry Stackhouse kicked off his first full recruiting class at Vanderbilt by touching back into the talent driven DMV region. Rivals150 forward Myles Stute gave his verbal commitment to the former NBA star, giving the Commodores a hard-playing, competitive and shot making prospect with versatility in the frontcourt.

Stute discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It’s truly the best fit for me on and off the court. The academic piece at Vandy is perfect, and to be coached on the court by someone who’s played at my position in the NBA for 18 years is the chance of a lifetime, he said. “I picked Vanderbilt because from the moment I stepped on campus it felt like home, and I’m extremely proud to say that I’m a Commodore!”

Vanderbilt landed the three-star prospect’s commitment during his official visit to the Nashville campus. He chose the Commodores over Clemson, Florida, Marquette, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He is the first member of Vanderbilt’s 2020 class but is the third that hails from the DMV region to commit to the SEC program in recent months, joining Notre Dame transfer DJ Harvey and Rice transfer Quentin Millora-Brown to do just the same.