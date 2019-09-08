Vanderbilt lands Rivals150 forward Myles Stute
Jerry Stackhouse kicked off his first full recruiting class at Vanderbilt by touching back into the talent driven DMV region. Rivals150 forward Myles Stute gave his verbal commitment to the former NBA star, giving the Commodores a hard-playing, competitive and shot making prospect with versatility in the frontcourt.
Stute discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “It’s truly the best fit for me on and off the court. The academic piece at Vandy is perfect, and to be coached on the court by someone who’s played at my position in the NBA for 18 years is the chance of a lifetime, he said. “I picked Vanderbilt because from the moment I stepped on campus it felt like home, and I’m extremely proud to say that I’m a Commodore!”
Vanderbilt landed the three-star prospect’s commitment during his official visit to the Nashville campus. He chose the Commodores over Clemson, Florida, Marquette, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He is the first member of Vanderbilt’s 2020 class but is the third that hails from the DMV region to commit to the SEC program in recent months, joining Notre Dame transfer DJ Harvey and Rice transfer Quentin Millora-Brown to do just the same.
Playing for the same travel program, Team Takeover, that Harvey once did during his own prep career, Stute boosted his stock this summer which brought national suitors into his recruitment. Albeit slightly undersized in the frontcourt, the 6-foot-7 forward boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan, is a good athlete around the basket, can defend various positions and, most of all, can really shoot the basketball.
Expect for Stute to slide back and forth between each forward position depending upon the type of lineup placed onto the floor. Vanderbilt has begun to load up on versatile forwards and Stute could be the long-term replacement for Aaron Nesmith if the sophomore opts for the NBA after this season.
For now, Clevon Brown is the only expected departure from Vanderbilt’s roster in the spring. The Commodores have remained in pursuit of other guard options entering the fall, though there is not a pressing need with the likely returns of Saben Lee, Maxwell Evans and Scotty Pippen next fall.