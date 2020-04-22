“The school, the academics, and playing for Jerry Stackhouse, who played in the NBA and has so much knowledge, I mean, it was just a place that I can learn more and get better at,” Odusipe told Rivals.com. “Just playing for Stackhouse, he brought so much energy to the game whenever he played and that is what I want to do: rebound, run the floor and be a good teammate.”

The staff at Vanderbilt has remained busy this spring in which it enhanced their chances for success next season and beyond on Wednesday. Three-star center Akeem Odusipe committed to the Commodores, giving Vandy a hard-playing, bouncy athlete along the frontline.

The 23rd rated center prospect in the 2020 class, Odusipe is a quality spring addition for Vanderbilt. He selected the Commodores over Georgia, Maryland and WVU. He is known for his shot blocking skills, rebounding abilities from in and out of his area and consistent presence that he showcases around the basket.

“First, I think Vanderbilt is one of the top schools in the country academically so having a degree from there could separate him,” his travel coach, Bobby Maze, said. “Playing for Stackhouse, he loves his energy, rebounding and blocking shots, so playing for a guy like that, I feel like his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Odusipe becomes the third member of Vanderbilt’s 2020 class. In the fall, Rivals150 seniors Myles Stute and Tyrin Lawrence will joined him on campus. DJ Harvey and Quentin Millora-Brown will also see their eligibility resume after sitting out last season due to transfer restrictions.