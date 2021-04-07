Basketball Recruiting - Vanderbilt adds pair of Rivals150 commits

Vanderbilt adds pair of Rivals150 commits
Jerry Stackhouse and his staff hit daily double today as the Commodores secured two more commitments in the 2022 class. Lee Dort and Noah Shelby considered schools from coast to coast before choosing Vanderbilt tonight.
Dort: “It’s an opportunity to play early and to play for an NBA-level coach. Those are the biggest parts of my decision.”
Shelby: “I have a really good relationship with coach Stackhouse and the rest of the staff. They are committed to making Vanderbilt a powerhouse program and it’s also one of the best academic schools in the country.”
Dort gives the Commodores a dominant presence in the paint to build around. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center possesses great strength and he’s a tough finisher in the paint. Currently No. 26 overall in the 2022 Rivals150, it won’t take long for him to make an impact for Vanderbilt.
Shelby will bring some perimeter firepower to the Vanderbilt backcourt. The 6-foot-2 combo guard has deep range on his jumper and has worked hard to develop as a point guard that can run a team. His ability to score it will get him on the court early for Stackhouse.
Before choosing Vanderbilt, Dort and Shelby also considered Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Stanford and Virginia.
The Texas duo joins point guard Presley Patterson out of Knoxville, Tenn. to give Vanderbilt three early commitments in the 2022 class.