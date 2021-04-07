Basketball Recruiting - Vanderbilt adds pair of Rivals150 commits

Jerry Stackhouse and his staff hit daily double today as the Commodores secured two more commitments in the 2022 class. Lee Dort and Noah Shelby considered schools from coast to coast before choosing Vanderbilt tonight.

Dort: “It’s an opportunity to play early and to play for an NBA-level coach. Those are the biggest parts of my decision.”

Shelby: “I have a really good relationship with coach Stackhouse and the rest of the staff. They are committed to making Vanderbilt a powerhouse program and it’s also one of the best academic schools in the country.”



