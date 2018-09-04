Vanderbilt made another imprint on its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Rivals150 forward Dylan Disu. A high-upside forward from the state of Texas, Disu gives the SEC program a versatile and athletic forward who can be relied upon for his defense and potential as a shooter.

Selecting the Commodores following his official visit to campus this past weekend, Disu discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.

“I really loved the coaching staff and everything that they are doing and teaching their guys not just about basketball, but in life so that really hit home with me,” he said. “I also really liked how practices were run. They’re trying to play up-tempo and I really feel like I thrive in an offense like that.

“I really liked the campus. It was a great feeling being there, which was something that I was looking forward to. I think that I have an opportunity to play at an early stage in my career at Vanderbilt because they don’t have too many players at my spot and with them only having one senior.”