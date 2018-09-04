Vanderbilt adds another four-star in Rivals150 forward Dylan Disu
Vanderbilt made another imprint on its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Rivals150 forward Dylan Disu. A high-upside forward from the state of Texas, Disu gives the SEC program a versatile and athletic forward who can be relied upon for his defense and potential as a shooter.
Selecting the Commodores following his official visit to campus this past weekend, Disu discussed his commitment with Rivals.com.
“I really loved the coaching staff and everything that they are doing and teaching their guys not just about basketball, but in life so that really hit home with me,” he said. “I also really liked how practices were run. They’re trying to play up-tempo and I really feel like I thrive in an offense like that.
“I really liked the campus. It was a great feeling being there, which was something that I was looking forward to. I think that I have an opportunity to play at an early stage in my career at Vanderbilt because they don’t have too many players at my spot and with them only having one senior.”
The four-star forward selected Vanderbilt over SMU, Texas A&M and Illinois. Disu is another quality addition for head coach Bryce Drew and his staff. He gives the Commodores a run-and-jump athlete who can defend across the floor but also make shots as a floor spacer within the half-court setting.
Running on the EYBL circuit this summer with the Houston Hoops unit, Disu was a helping hand in his squad’s run to the coveted Nike Peach Jam. Playing alongside four other Rivals150 prospects, Disu’s time spent alongside such a heavily talented crew should allow for an easier transition to college and his immediate role as an energy giver, stretch forward and versatile defender.
The second commitment in the 2019, Disu joins recently committed four-star guard Austin Crowley, another versatile and multi-positional prospect. Expect Vandy to remain in pursuit of a handful of others this fall, including Chris Ledlum, Tre Mitchell, Max Lorca and Kai Jones.