South Florida added a second commitment to its 2019 recruiting class on Monday as it reached into Georgia to snag commitment from Jamir Chaplin.

Chaplin, a three-star prospect that can play either wing spot, recently took an official visit to South Florida after also taking an official visit to Georgia State. Georgia Tech had been involved in his recruitment for a while, as were Tulane and UAB.

As a junior at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross (Ga.), Chaplin led his team to a 26-6 overall record and capped the season with a state championship in Georgia’s highest classification. He averaged 16 points, 5.9 rebounds and a couple of steals per game.

Playing with Stackhouse Elite this summer, he averaged 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in the Adidas Gauntlet and played a big part in Stackhouse Elite’s impressive 12-6 record.

He joins three-star center B.J. Mack in South Florida’s 2019 recruiting class.

