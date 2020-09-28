Basketball Recruiting - USF, Florida in frequent contact with Dillon Mitchell

Tavares, Fla -- Dillon Mitchell was one name on a long list of Division I prospects that showed up in Central Florida to participate in The Hoop Exchange Fall Festival over the weekend. At the event, Mitchell participated alongside his Tampa (Fla.) Bishop McLaughlin High School teammates and spoke to Rivals.com about his recruitment.





ON WHICH SCHOOL IS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT

"I’d say Florida. Florida has been after me a lot. Then, I have a couple other schools like Florida State and Ole Miss. USF is talking to me, too. It’s been really good. The recruiting process has been really good."





ON WHICH SCHOOL LEADS

“It’s a tough one. I really need to start focusing on these schools. Then, I'll be able to trim my list. That’s a tough question for me right now. We’ll see where it goes."





ON FLORIDA

"They like my game a lot. They have seen me play and are going to be watching a lot more of my games now. They’re really interested in me. They want me to come there but I have to keep working and see how I fit in."





ON USF

"USF is right down the street from me, so that is attractive. I like USF. I've been talking to them for a while.





ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

"I’m going to wait. I’m not in a hurry. I’m going to wait it out to see what else happens. I’m definitely not ready yet."



