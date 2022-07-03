USC in pursuit of Philly-based sleeper Xzayvier Brown

Rivals.com caught up with Brown following one of his recent games and discussed his offers from USC and St. Joseph's, both of which are major players in his recruitment.

The Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School standout is all of 6-foot-3 with a wingspan that seems longer than that. The smooth, class-of-2023 combo guard handles the ball well and has no problem getting by his man and finishing through traffic.

One of the standouts of this year's Philly Live event, Xzayvier Brown feels like an under-recruited commodity.

ON HIS USC OFFER

“They offered it about a month or two ago and we’re still building a relationship.”

ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT USC

“I’m not going to say I’m super familiar with everything like I am with some of the schools in Philly, but I know some things. I know enough to know it’s a good program.”

ON WHICH COACH RECRUITS HIM FOR THE TROJANS

“Coach Andy Enfield, the head coach, is the one I talk to the most.”

ON ANDY ENFIELD

“He’s laid back right now … probably cause I'm not playing for him. He’s cool, though. I think it’s cool that he’s from Pennsylvania.”

ON A POSSIBLE USC VISIT

“I don’t have a date, but we’re on the same path when it comes to me taking a visit. We just have to figure out a day that works for both of us.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“It’s just basically the and St. Joe's. Those are the two main ones.”

\ON CHOOSING BETWEEN WEST COAST-BASED USC AND HOMETOWN ST. JOE’S

“I feel like I’m mature enough to stay home and play but also mature enough to leave and go out there.”

ON HIS TIES TO LOS ANGELES

“I have family out there. My dad and my step-mom live out there. I have two sisters, too. The vibe out there is way different than Philly. It’s relaxing out there. It’s just, jike, a vibe.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“I wanna decide [before my senior season. I don’t want to wait and have schools take other players. Then, I’m forced into a situation.”