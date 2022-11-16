One of the final unsigned five-stars in the 2023 class, point guard Isaiah Collier is officially off the board. The Georgia-based star announced his intention to attend USC on Wednesday, choosing the Trojans over fellow finalists Cincinnati and Michigan. Below, Rivals has a look at what head coach Andy Enfield is getting in Collier, who is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the class.





WHAT USC IS GETTING

Collier is, as things stand, the most complete point guard in this class. The broad-shouldered Georgia native has a deep bag of offensive weapons that make him difficult to game plan for. Collier is a natural facilitator that rarely makes bad decisions with the basketball in his hands and routinely puts teammates in position to shine. From a scoring standpoint, his size allows him to penetrate the lane and kick or absorb contact and finish in traffic. He might not be quite as athletic as some other highly-ranked guards in the 2023 class, but his skill, decently reliable shooting stroke, elite floor vision and strength make up for that. Collier has the upper body to grant him some level of defensive versatility and rebounds relatively well positionally as well. What’s often glossed over about the five-star guard is his consistency, which manifests itself in low turnover totals despite a knack for making creative, head-turning passes.



