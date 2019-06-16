COLORADO SPRINGS -- The tryouts for USA Basketball's U19 kicked off on Monday night and 2020's No. 1 player Evan Mobley as did fellow West Coaster Josh Christopher.

The setup in Colorado Springs isn't one that's usually seen in a high school evaluation setting. Trying out for the team are rising high school seniors, rising college freshman and rising college sophomores. So it creates a situation where the high school guys are going to have to compete with older and more experienced players for valuable roster spots.



MOBLEY PLAYED LIKE A NO. 1 SHOULD

Even playing against some older and stronger players, 2020's No. 1 player Evan Mobley looked like the best big on the floor Saturday night. He disrupted shots with his length and timing as a shot blocker. He also showed the ability move his feet to show and recover in the high ball screen. Offensively he was able to get what he wanted around the rim and his jumper continues to look like it is going to be a major weapon down the road. Cade Cunningham continues to charge, but Mobley is backing up his status at No. 1 overall. The only question is when he'll elect to join his father and brother at USC.



CHRISTOPHER JUST LOVES TO PLAY

Over the years, I've learned to appreciate the guys who just want to show up and play. No event is too big, no event is too small and chances to get better aren't passed up. Josh Christopher is one of those guys who wants to get better. After a little bit of checking the water temperature with his toes, he dove right. in and made the most of his opportunity to compete against older, stronger and more experienced players. What we learned is that his own strength, his own skill and his own competitive juices translated. Christopher found success as a playmaker, got to the rim and was raising up to shoot with confidence even on tires where the ball wasn't going in. Arizona State (where his brother Caleb Christopher will be a freshman) and Missouri continue to figure large in his recruitment, Kentucky has been stepping things up and then there are the local programs like UCLA and USC trying to keep him home. Most recently, Arkansas, Michigan and Vanderbilt have dropped in offers in hopes of luring him off the West Coast.



KESSLER FOUND HIS COMFORT ZONE

A little tentative early on, five-star Walker Kessler found his stride as Saturday night's first session wore on. He's started to fill out nicely, runs the floor hard and he found spots to unleash his dangerous jump shot. Getting the chance to compete against older, stronger and quicker players for a few days (and possibly longer if he makes the team) in Colorado Springs should be huge for Kessler's development. On the recruiting front, don't be surprised if Auburn starts to make a strong charge here. Duke, Georgia, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia are also prominent but word is starting to circulate that the Tigers could be strengthening their standing.



POINT GUARD SLOT LOOKS WIDE OPEN

Based on a not so large sample size of of one workout, it looked to me that the fiercest competition to make the team will come at the point guard spot. By nature of college experience, guys like Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, Alabama's Kira Lewis, Baylor's Jared Butler and possibly even Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (if they want to try him at point) have a little bit of a leg up on the competition. But, five-star Sharife Cooper, five-star Jalen Suggs, top 35 Caleb Love and 2020's No. 2 ranked player Cade Cunningham all look to have legitimate shots at making the team.

Cooper impressed with his quickness, shifty ability to create off the dribble and lack of fear against bigger and stronger players. Suggs is physically capable of hanging with the older guys and can score around the rim as well as any of the high school guys. Love has been a work in progress over the last year making the move from shooting to point guard and he looked comfortable playing both spots on Saturday. Also surprising was that he wasn't as far behind the curve from a strength standpoint as I might have expected. Cunningham, well Cunningham looked like he has all spring. Confident, tough, poised and skilled and always making the right call on both defense and offense. As for the college guys, I loved Haliburton's ability to read the floor. Lewis is incredibly quick and still surprisingly thin but doesn't back down from anybody. Butler is a tough shot maker with strength while Likelele competes on every possession and has all kinds of leadership qualities.



COLLEGE BOUND PLAYERS IMPRESS