COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – William Jeffress has quickly ascended into the national spotlight and has not been short on college interest as he enters his sophomore year. The top-25 propsect recapped his time at the USA Basketball Mini-Camp and discussed his recent visits. Emerging as a high-major prospect early in the process, Jeffress received recognition within the initial Rivals 2021 Rankings last month. A world-wind of a few months it has been, capped by his time in Colorado Springs this weekend. “This experience has been very good for me,” he said. “To go out there and see what the other competition is like and how my skillset is with others and what I have to work on overall. Being in Colorado, it has been going good.” Since August, Jeffress has been on the campuses at Penn State, Pitt, WVU, and Syracuse as he discussed his feelings for each program.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Pitt: “The visit was a good experience. I was able to talk to coach (Jeff Capel) and see what his vision is for the program, where he wants to go with it, and how he is going to change some things up, along with where he wants me to be and how he wants me to play. The football game was a little cold and rainy but it was a good atmosphere and it was nice to see how much love the Pitt fans have for their team even though their team wasn’t playing too well.” Penn State: “They said they had about 110,000-plus people there and it was the largest fan attendance in school history. To see the student section and how much pride the Penn State fans have for their team, win or lose, it just made me feel like it is a welcoming environment.” Syracuse: “I haven’t really looked into them that much but thinking about being there, their zone and how they like their guards with their length, and how their guards play, it is very intriguing.” West Virginia: “They have a lot of pride. Their campus is beautiful and the team is great and they also have a great football team. Not a lot of schools have a great football team and a great basketball team. Bobby Huggins, I love that dude. He cracks some jokes on the guys and it is just a great atmosphere to be in.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVALS' REACTION