BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – There are scorers and then there is Adam Miller. The top-40 guard had one of the best few days at the USA Basketball Next Generation Camp over the weekend.

“Junior year, it was a good year, playing with my brothers again,” Miller said. “We had a good year and a good run but I had a good time playing with my brothers and our coaches pushed us hard and it was a good experience. I had some fun.” When asked to define what he brings to the floor, Miller was not shy in stating his case as one of the more versatile guards nationally.

“I am really just a positionless guard. If you need me to play off of the ball, I can play off of the ball, I can also play on it with on the ball screens and the pick-and-pop,” he said. “I can bring the ball up and make decisions, dissect the defense and make everyone better. I can play anywhere and at any spot.” Arizona State, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA are the four standing out, though he remains wide open with the process.

Arizona State: “I love coach (Bobby Hurley). He is always talking to me along with their other coaches. I love the way that they play and that they are a big school. They are big-time to me.” Illinois: “They are just telling me that they want for me to stay home, the biggest fan base in Illinois and every time that I look on Twitter, everyone is tweeting about me. If I do go there, I will be ready to roll. If I don’t, hopefully they will still like me. “Watching Ayo (Dosunmu), whatever he did, I would be in the same spot and I would be doing the same thing, coming in and playing hard, so seeing what he does, it is going to be big with me and if he does return, I think that he is going to have a big year for them.” Louisville: “They are just telling me that they could make me a better guard and they’re all about player development and getting guys better for the next level.” UCLA: “Even though they are getting a new coach, it is the tradition there which is something that you cannot change. I feel like they are always going to be in the same place and the fans are going to be the same, so you just would have to go in, do what you have to do and then have the chance to get out.”

