COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – One of the top point guard prospects in the 2019 class, DJ Carton has settled on a group of six. Following his continued ascension into the national spotlight, Rivals.com caught up with Carton in Colorado as he is vying for a spot on the final United States under-18 unit.

Michigan: “I just feel like I have a great relationship with Coach (John) Beilein and Coach Yak (Luke Yaklich) and what I love about them is that they just win. I want to have a run to the national championship and I feel like Coach Beilein does a great job of developing guards and helps them get to the NBA. I definitely sit well with Michigan and have a good relationship with the entire staff and some of its players.”

Ohio State: “I have a great relationship with Coach (Chris) Holtmann and Coach (Mike) Schrage and the same with some of the players from going up there for open gyms and stuff like that. I really like the campus and overall, I just had a good visit with them when I was up there earlier this year.”

Indiana: “I went to the Purdue game and something special with them is the atmosphere at their place; it is just crazy. It is something else. They weren’t the best team last year, but with the future that they have and how crazy that place can be. I just have a great relationship with Coach (Tom) Ostrom and Coach (Archie) Miller and they are really turning that place around.”

Iowa: “I get along with their players and see them quite often and probably talk to them the most out of any other team. I talk to Joe (Weiskamp) and some of their other recruits a lot so I get along with the team and coaching staff really well and they have some guys coming in that can definitely change the culture around there. It is close to home and they mean something to me since they are my home state.”

Xavier: “I feel like them making the list kind of surprised some people but Coach (Ben) Johnson, whenever he came from Minnesota to Xavier, I got along with him well and I just feel like he is a great recruiter and got to know him well. I feel like Xavier always wins in the postseason and they play fast which is where I feel most comfortable.”

Marquette: “I have known them one of the longest. Coach Wojo (Steve Wojciechowski), I have a great relationship with him and with the young team that they had last year, I felt like they were really successful, have a great future and have some great shooters. They definitely need a point guard and I just have a great relationship with the players, too.”