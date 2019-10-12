BHH: I talked to Texas yesterday, Kentucky has been down to IMG, I just visited Ole Miss a week ago, Wake Forest just offered, they have been down, and so have Oklahoma State and Memphis . Kansas is interested and a few other ones that I can’t think of off of the top of my head.

CE: Recruiting wise, where are things with you right now?

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (BHH): It has been good. Working out every day. Getting better and stronger every day. I have been going against some of the best players in the country in practice and it has just been bringing us closer as a team. Individually, I feel like I am getting better every day and working on different aspects of it, along with getting stronger. Getting smarter on the floor but also getting better in the classroom off of the court.

Corey Evans (CE): How has life been back at IMG for you?

Sitting down with Huntley-Hatfield for a complete Q&A, he discussed a variety of topics including his early recruitment, recent visit to Ole Miss, the potential of a reclassification and the one-and-done rule.

COLORDO SPRINGS, CO. – One of the top forward prospects in the 2022 class, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has returned to Colorado Springs for another run at a USA Basketball Mini-Camp. The five-star prospect has already kicked off his high-major recruitment and begun to see some of the nation’s elite show interest in him.

CE: How was that first visit of yours to Ole Miss?

BHH: It felt like a home. It was pretty surreal because I didn’t know what to expect and everyone was just like a big family and they brought me in like I was one of their own. The coaching and the culture there are good, too.

CE: You said that Kentucky came down to see you. What have they had to say so far?

BHH: They feel like I can be a really good player in the future if I keep working hard and the sky is the limit for me. I feel like I would want to be a part of that and growing up, that has been my dream school.

CE: Memphis has also begun to recruit you?

BHH: Yes sir. I talked to Mike Miller just the other day. I didn’t practice that day whenever he came down but I have been in contact with him a good amount ever since.

CE: Tennessee is also involved?

BHH: Yes, I got that offer this year from them. They have been down to the school to see me and Jaden (Springer). I have been in contact with them a little bit.

CE: Anywhere else you have in mind for visits?

BHH: I don’t know yet but I know that I want to take a few more soon.

CE: Officially?

BHH: Yes sir.

CE: Where are you right now on reclassifying back into the 2021 class?

BHH: I feel like I need to get a little bit better but whenever the time is right, I will go back to 2021. I feel like the move (into 2022) has been better for me.

CE: Are you and your family looking at the potential for the one-and-done rule to be erased which may lead to you staying in the 2022 class?

BHH: I feel like if the rule changes and the opportunity comes, I might try and jump from high school and to the league, or whatever is best for me. If I feel like I need to go to college, I will go to college but that if I feel like I can make the jump, I will go to the league out of high school.

CE: What do you want to happen?

BHH: I want the rule to change because I feel like, at IMG, they have us work out every day and they are pushing us past our limits and making us uncomfortable and comfortable with being uncomfortable so, for the pace that I am going right now, I feel like I can be one step closer to my dream of making that jump.