COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Coveted as an elite lead guard prospect in the 2020 class, Jeremy Roach is no stranger to the US Olympic Training Facility. Making the initial round of cuts on Monday morning, Roach discussed his leadership mindset, the first call that he received from a college coach this past week, and a hopeful trip to an ACC blue blood. “It has been really good. It is my fourth time up here so I kind of already know what to expect. It has been good so far. I know what I have to do to separate myself,” he said about his time vying for a spot on the USA Basketball under-17 roster. “The coaches know that everybody can score here so I go to do something different which is being a leader, communicate every time on offense and defense, and just play hard.” While he remains in the hunt for a final roster spot, Roach’s recruitment remains busy. On June 15, members of the 2020 class were allowed direct communication with college coaches. Villanova was the first to give Roach a call, as Duke, Pitt and Kentucky followed suit thereafter

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Villanova: “The first one to call me was Villanova. It was one of the assistants and then Coach (Jay) Wright called me right after. They called me around 6:30am. They just wanted to tell me that they want to build a relationship with me since they can talk to us now and built that bond together. “Getting that first call, it means a lot that I am a priority for them. It feels good. They are trying to get me there really bad.” Duke: (Mike Krzyzewski) He just wanted to build that relationship and get me down to campus. He said that I am a priority for them in the 2020 class and he is going to watch me next month at the Nike Peach Jam. They haven’t offered yet. I was supposed to go down there in June but I am going to try and get down there this summer or in the fall. “It is a real nice program and I like it a lot. They get guys to the league so that is good.” Kentucky: “They just said the same thing as pretty much everyone else, that they want to build a relationship with me and that I am a priority for them and hopefully I can be a Kentucky Wildcat. “They don’t have a real big sports team there so the fans are crazy and I have a lot of respect for that.” Pitt: “I haven’t really watched them a lot but they have a new coaching staff and they are just starting to recruit me now. That was actually the first time that I had ever talked to them.” Virginia: “That is a really big program right there. They were the number one team in the country and I kind of like their style of play. They do play at a slow pace but they really defend and they get guys involved.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Roach will complete his time in Colorado Springs with the hopes of making the final group of 12 that will play in Argentina in a few weeks at the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup. In July, Roach will be back with the Team Takeover 17-under unit as they continue their pursuit of an undefeated season at the Nike Peach Jam.

RIVALS' REACTION