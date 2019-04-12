Greg Brown Courtesy of USA Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The recruiting process is not new for Greg Brown, but things have been taken to the next level in recent months. After his time at the United States Basketball Next Generation Camp, Brown discussed his ongoing skill development, the four programs standing out and when he sees himself committing. “I have been working on my outside game a lot more with ball-handling, shooting off of the dribble and all of that stuff,” Brown said. Auburn, Memphis, Texas and UNC are the four schools that Brown said are standing out for him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Auburn: “They are just dogs. They just get after it on the court. He (Bruce Pearl) is a great coach, loves to compete and so do I; I get it from my dad. I just like competing, playing hard and winning, which is what they do.” Memphis: “They have just been talking to me about some of the things that I have to work on and what it takes to get to the league, because there are a lot of league guys as coaches at Memphis. That is very important to me because they know what it takes and more to get to the league and then to stay there for a long time, so I am just blessed to have that experience to talk with them and get advice from them.” Texas: “I go up there a lot just talk to the guys and play with them. I have a great relationship with Shaka (Smart) and all of the other coaches. They just say, 'Stay home and help us win games.'” UNC: “It was a great experience and great game. Talking to all of the coaches was great and even the players were good. So, everything about it was just great. The culture there is just different. Around Texas, it is like a football state but at UNC, they eat and breathe basketball.”

RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT