USA Basketball: Greg Brown discusses suitors, timeline towards decision
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The recruiting process is not new for Greg Brown, but things have been taken to the next level in recent months. After his time at the United States Basketball Next Generation Camp, Brown discussed his ongoing skill development, the four programs standing out and when he sees himself committing.
“I have been working on my outside game a lot more with ball-handling, shooting off of the dribble and all of that stuff,” Brown said.
Auburn, Memphis, Texas and UNC are the four schools that Brown said are standing out for him.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Auburn: “They are just dogs. They just get after it on the court. He (Bruce Pearl) is a great coach, loves to compete and so do I; I get it from my dad. I just like competing, playing hard and winning, which is what they do.”
Memphis: “They have just been talking to me about some of the things that I have to work on and what it takes to get to the league, because there are a lot of league guys as coaches at Memphis. That is very important to me because they know what it takes and more to get to the league and then to stay there for a long time, so I am just blessed to have that experience to talk with them and get advice from them.”
Texas: “I go up there a lot just talk to the guys and play with them. I have a great relationship with Shaka (Smart) and all of the other coaches. They just say, 'Stay home and help us win games.'”
UNC: “It was a great experience and great game. Talking to all of the coaches was great and even the players were good. So, everything about it was just great. The culture there is just different. Around Texas, it is like a football state but at UNC, they eat and breathe basketball.”
RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT
While Brown is not ready to commit, he does have an idea of how he would like things to play out in the coming months.
“I am going to narrow it down in June or July to about seven. Before senior season, I want to decide,” he said.
Before then, there are a few schools he would like to visit.
“I am going to back to UNC, for sure, to Auburn, for sure, and probably Texas. The rest, I don’t know for now. They will probably be unofficially.”
Brown was a solid standout in Minnesota over the weekend, displaying improved strength and, as usual, his elite athleticism as a dunker and shot-blocker. Things are trending upward for Brown, and while many others will enter the mix, Memphis, Texas and UNC should be seen as the top suitors for his commitment.