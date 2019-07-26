COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – College coaches and NBA scouts are not allowed into the building until Saturday morning which let us get a leg up on the play at the USA Basketball Mini-Camp on Friday. Hosting over 70 of the top high school prospects nationwide, Caleb Love, Bryce Thompson and DJ Steward were among the early standouts from Colorado Springs.

TOP PROGRESSIONS

Caleb Love has taken that next step with his game and then some. Arguably the top standout from beginning to end on Friday, it was nice to see Love take a more vocal approach to things in Colorado Springs. No longer is he just the new kid on the block but now a seasoned veteran that acts like he belongs because he does . Love is slowly evolving into the primary point guard role and he showed positive progressions in running high-ball screen sets to precision and facilitating for his unit within the half-court. Look for Love to narrow his school list in the coming days to a group of five or six with official visits to be taken in the fall. Earlier this year, he took unofficial visits to Indiana, Louisville, Kansas, and Missouri,.

BEST SCORER

Bryce Thompson has been a hot name all spring and summer long and it didn’t stop in the Rocky Mountains. A gifted three-level scorer that plays with loads of confidence, Thompson is just the type that can take over any game thanks to how well he can put the ball through the basket. That he did on Friday evening and while he was able to get to whichever spot on the floor that he so wished, Thompson's improved athleticism makes him even more of a difficult stop. Sitting as a nationwide priority, the next step is for Thompson to narrow his school list with Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State likely to be found on it.

BEST INSTINCTS

There wasn’t a play that DJ Steward found himself out of. Steward, known primarily for his perimeter shot making abilities, failed to find the mark on a number of his jumpers that he attempted on Friday. Instead, he made it a point to contribute in other facets of the game, whether that was coming up with a number of 50-50 balls, playing the passing lanes or rebounding within the bigger bodies in the lane. He has to finish better in traffic but it was nice to see his all-around skillset be put to good use. It was a good day for Steward that he might not have been able to show for himself this time last year due to his then reliance on the jumper. Duke is the latest player within his recruitment as nearly the entire Midwest has made him a top target.

TOP NEW AGE FORWARD

Nathan Bittle came out with a purpose on Friday evening and he didn’t fail to produce on the scoreboard thanks the perimeter threat that he showcases. While he still has some room to go before he fills out entirely, Bittle is great out of the pick and pop where he made a handful of rhythm jumpers within the confines of the half-court offense. He has a good feel for the game which is reflected by how well he moves off of the ball and can even make for plays outside of his area on the weakside glass. His skillset is perfect for today’s style of basketball which is why practically the entire Pac 12 Conference has already offered.

BEST TANDEM