“There’s about seven schools right now that are primarily the ones who are contacting me a lot," Hurt told Rivals.com. "I probably won’t cut any schools, but it’s really those seven or eight. Duke , Indiana , Kansas , Kentucky , Memphis , Minnesota and North Carolina ."

Hurt has never publicized a true list and won't be announcing any cuts but he does say a core group has emerged.

The 6-foot-9 scorer from Rochester (Minn.) John Marshall also remains one of the most heavily pursued players in America. He has hosted several in home visits but hasn't yet set official visits and will wait to take those during the basketball season.

COLORADO SPRINGS -- One of the premier shooters and scorers in the class of 2019, five-star senior Matthew Hurt is one of the top players at the USA Basketball October Minicamp.

Seeing the game day atmosphere and all that goes into game prep at the schools chasing him is extremely important to Hurt. In fact, it played a huge part in his decision to wait on taking his official visits.



“I’m trying to get my official visits in for games," said Hurt. "Like on a Saturday when I can come down and see the real atmosphere and environment for a game. I want to see how they prep a team before a game and stuff like that because I’ll consider a lot of that in my decision.

“Football games are probably more fun type visits because you are there with the team and the students having fun. But I think I will get more out of it by going to a basketball game.”

Another benefit to waiting to make a decision is that Hurt can see how rosters shake out towards the end of the season. He can avoid being caught in any surprise coaching changes and he has the ability to see who it is that he might be playing with even if he's sure his game meshes with anybody.



“It always takes place in my mind," said Hurt of considering who else may be going to a school. "But I’m not going to make my decision based off of if a player I may not like or do like is going to a school. I think I can play with anybody and once we get into a system I can work great with anybody.”

With plenty of time left in his recruitment, there is one other area that Hurt is focusing on when it comes to looking into a potential college choice.



“I think it’s just relationships with the coaches," said Hurt. "How comfortable I am with them is big for me and my family. So I think as I get closer I’m going to really lock in and focus on that.”