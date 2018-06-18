COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. – Making his inaugural showing on the confines of the US Olympic Training Facility, this week was the culmination of the national emergence of BJ Boston. The five-star sophomore discussed his first phone call on June 15, comparisons made during his initial conversation with Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, and family ties that could lead to another ACC program prioritizing further. “It has been a fun experience. Everybody here is playing and competing,” Boston said regarding his time at the USA Basketball under-17 tryouts. “I have just been staying in the gym and working. Getting up everyday and putting the work in.” On June 15, members of the 2020 class were allowed direct contact for the first time with the college coaching industry. Alabama was the first to call, as others including Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Florida, Pitt, Florida State, San Diego State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Indiana and Kansas were also in touch.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “Coach Yasir (Rosemond) and Alabama, they were the first to call. They called me at 12 o’clock. My phone was going off. Everybody was calling at the same time but he called first. He just said to go out there and compete and do my thing. He wants to build that relationship, telling me that they would love to have me there and they have a good coaching staff. It is a good place. “It is fun there. They have a big crowd for their games. I went to watch Collin (Sexton) play Trae (Young) last year, it was crazy.” Duke: “(Mike Krzyzewski) He told me to come out here and do my thing. Just do all of the little things. He just kept telling me that Duke would be a good school for me and they have had a lot of pros come out of there from my position. He brought up Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum. To have that talk with him, I am just blessed.” Pitt: “I don’t really go up there a lot and whenever I do, I go up there to see my grandparents. I have talked to Coach Milan Brown; he has just said that he would love to have me at Pittsburgh, it is close to family and it would be great to have me.” Florida: “They love me. They have a great coaching staff. They have my boy, (Jordan) Mincy. He is an energetic person.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Boston will complete his summer with the AOT Running Rebels unit on the Nike circuit next month. From there, his hopes are that a slew of visit can be made after July. “I haven’t gone on any visits this summer. I want to take some visits after Peach Jam and see all these schools,” he said before reciting what he is looking for in a program. “I just want a good relationship with the coaches, even after I leave, to play right away and have the chance to become a great player.”

RIVALS' REACTION