Sitting as one of the top prospects found within the Transfer Portal, Tyrese Martin has taken the next step towards his college decision. The Rhode Island transfer has cut his list to a final five and is expected to make his commitment later this month.

After hearing overtures from some of the top programs throughout America, Martin is now focused on a group that consists of Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Seton Hall and UConn, a source has told Rivals.com.

Martin is a sit-out transfer that will have two years to play beginning in the fall of 2021. The 6-foot-5 wing started every game during his sophomore season for the Rams, and received the starting nod in 19 of the 30 games that he competed in a year earlier.

He leaves the Atlantic 10 program after averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds per game last season. He is a dependable defender that can guard a variety of positions in the half-court and should be expected to leave an immediate imprint once he can restart his college career.

A decision is expected once he completes visits that will be taken via the FaceTime application due to the ban on off and on campus recruiting related to the coronavirus.