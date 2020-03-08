Arizona State , New Mexico and Washington State are in with scholarship offers for Washington with Gonzaga and Texas showing heavy interest in the 2021 floor general. He took two official visits this year to Maryland and New Mexico and regularly finds himself on Arizona State’s campus given the proximity to his school.

Ty Ty Washington still remains a little bit under the radar on the west coast from a recruiting standpoint. Coming off a season where he has averaged 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, expect to see an uptick coming soon for the four-star point guard.

Washington shares the latest on schools involved in his recruitment.

Arizona State: “I’ve watched them a lot because I’m five minutes from their campus so I go as much as I can. The atmosphere is great and the guard play is really good. Coach [Bobby] Hurley lets his guards play.”

Gonzaga: “I don’t know too much about them other than they are a winning program. Their coaches have told me how I could fit in there and they want me to come to a game.”

Maryland: “They aren’t on me as hard. I still talk to them, but they wanted me to come in 2020 and I’m staying in 2021. It was a pretty good visit. It was far from home and cold, but I know if I go there the coaches will coach me hard and help me get better.”

New Mexico: “They are a really good program. I took an official visit there and liked it a lot. The Pit is something different. Coach [Paul] Weir told me as long as I put in the work I can play the way I play. I have a good relationship with them.”

Texas: “I like what I’ve seen of them. They play pretty hard but have been battling injuries all year keeping them from where they want to go.”

Washington State: “They are getting one of my good friends in the 2020 class, T.J. Bamba. We met at the NCAA camps and he’s pretty good. I have a good relationship with coach [Derrick] Phelps, too.”