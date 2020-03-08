Uptick expected in Washington's recruitment
Ty Ty Washington still remains a little bit under the radar on the west coast from a recruiting standpoint. Coming off a season where he has averaged 17 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, expect to see an uptick coming soon for the four-star point guard.
Arizona State, New Mexico and Washington State are in with scholarship offers for Washington with Gonzaga and Texas showing heavy interest in the 2021 floor general. He took two official visits this year to Maryland and New Mexico and regularly finds himself on Arizona State’s campus given the proximity to his school.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Washington shares the latest on schools involved in his recruitment.
Arizona State: “I’ve watched them a lot because I’m five minutes from their campus so I go as much as I can. The atmosphere is great and the guard play is really good. Coach [Bobby] Hurley lets his guards play.”
Gonzaga: “I don’t know too much about them other than they are a winning program. Their coaches have told me how I could fit in there and they want me to come to a game.”
Maryland: “They aren’t on me as hard. I still talk to them, but they wanted me to come in 2020 and I’m staying in 2021. It was a pretty good visit. It was far from home and cold, but I know if I go there the coaches will coach me hard and help me get better.”
New Mexico: “They are a really good program. I took an official visit there and liked it a lot. The Pit is something different. Coach [Paul] Weir told me as long as I put in the work I can play the way I play. I have a good relationship with them.”
Texas: “I like what I’ve seen of them. They play pretty hard but have been battling injuries all year keeping them from where they want to go.”
Washington State: “They are getting one of my good friends in the 2020 class, T.J. Bamba. We met at the NCAA camps and he’s pretty good. I have a good relationship with coach [Derrick] Phelps, too.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Maryland had jumped into the mix with Washington with hopes of getting him to sign and become a part of their 2020 class, but it doesn’t appear he’ll be going that route. His current plan is to sign with a school with a decision likely coming early next school year before his senior season starts.
New Mexico hosted him on an official visit as well and Paul Weir’s staff has done a terrific job building a relationship with him and getting him comfortable with the school. Arizona State has a nice advantage of being able to get him on campus pretty much any time they want, and Bobby Hurley’s background with guards certainly helps the Sun Devils chances.
Washington State’s staff has also done a really good job so far and having a close friend coming in next year doesn’t hurt. Let’s keep an eye on Gonzaga here as well if Mark Few decides to offer. The Bulldogs tend to hit at a pretty good rate when they put a scholarship off out.