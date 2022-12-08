SNELLVILLE, GA. – One of the top rim protectors in the 2024 class, Yves Missi is developing his game and becoming a serviceable offensive weapon as time passes. In a game at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event outside Atlanta, the 6-foot-11 center recorded four blocks to go along with 10 rebounds and six points.

After the game, he talked to Rivals about his upcoming Dec. 8 visit to Texas and what the future of his recruitment may look like.

ON HIS UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISIT TO TEXAS:

"I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with Coach [Chris] Beard and also coach [Brandon] Chappell. I want to get to know them better and see Texas’ style of players."

ON THE LONGHORNS’ PITCH:

"They said they have developed bigs there before and all of that. They see me being the next good big there, They say that I’d be able to play a lot there."

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

"Stanford, Baylor and Nebraska are also heavy on me right now."

ON NEBRASKA:

"I talk to the head coach (Fred Hoiberg) at Nebraska and he’s come to see me a couple times at practice and everything. I want to take a visit there, but it’s not scheduled yet."

ON STANFORD:

"The academics are very important for me and my parents . Getting that for free is important."

ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO STANFORD:

"They showed us a practice and the campus. I was only there for a day, so it was quick, but they showed us everything."