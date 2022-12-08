Upcoming Texas visit looms large for five-star C Yves Missi
SNELLVILLE, GA. – One of the top rim protectors in the 2024 class, Yves Missi is developing his game and becoming a serviceable offensive weapon as time passes. In a game at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event outside Atlanta, the 6-foot-11 center recorded four blocks to go along with 10 rebounds and six points.
After the game, he talked to Rivals about his upcoming Dec. 8 visit to Texas and what the future of his recruitment may look like.
*****
ON HIS UPCOMING OFFICIAL VISIT TO TEXAS:
"I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with Coach [Chris] Beard and also coach [Brandon] Chappell. I want to get to know them better and see Texas’ style of players."
ON THE LONGHORNS’ PITCH:
"They said they have developed bigs there before and all of that. They see me being the next good big there, They say that I’d be able to play a lot there."
ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:
"Stanford, Baylor and Nebraska are also heavy on me right now."
ON NEBRASKA:
"I talk to the head coach (Fred Hoiberg) at Nebraska and he’s come to see me a couple times at practice and everything. I want to take a visit there, but it’s not scheduled yet."
ON STANFORD:
"The academics are very important for me and my parents . Getting that for free is important."
ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO STANFORD:
"They showed us a practice and the campus. I was only there for a day, so it was quick, but they showed us everything."
RIVALS' REACTION
Baylor feels like the team to beat in the race to land Missi, so it will be up to Texas to sway him during the center’s upcoming official visit to Austin. Stanford and, to a lesser extent, Nebraska are also players here but will have to get the 2024 standout on campus for official visits before either is taken too seriously.
This feels like a Bears-Longhorns battle as things stand.