NORTH AUGUSTA S.C. – Four-star guard Brandon Lee has racked up a handful of new offers through his play this summer and is now starting to parse his recruitment and attempt to find a college home. Rivals recently caught up with the Elizabeth (N.J.) Patrick School standout to discuss where things stand and take the temperature of his process.





ON UPCOMING VISITS

“Right now I’m planning a visit to Illinois in August. That’s my main thing right now – my main visit.”

ON ILLINOIS

“Obviously, they have been a great program over the last few years. They have actually been the team with the most wins in the Big Ten over the last few years. It’s a great program with great coaches.”

ON ILLINOIS HEAD COACH BRAD UNDERWOOD

“I love him. He’s a great guy. I feel like he’s really going to help me with what I need to improve in my game. He’s a hard-nosed coach that is gonna push me every day.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Seton Hall, Pitt, Mississippi State and some others like that.”

ON SETON HALL

“I have a great relationship with Shaheen [Holloway]. He coached my brother [Matthew Lee] at St. Peter’s. So I have that relationship. I want to visit it and check it out.”