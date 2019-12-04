DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Last week, we tabbed unsigned senior Detrick Reeves as one who could see his stock soar this winter. Over the weekend, he showed why at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.

A tough as nails scorer from Marion (Ark.) High, the 6-foot-2 Reeves has visited Arkansas State and Missouri State officially and is trying to prove himself at the highest level while making sure he gets the chance to play.



“I want to go somewhere that I will be able to contribute to the team early and get better as a player," Reeves told Rivals.com. "I’m gritty, I bring a lot of energy and I do whatever I can do to help the team win.

“My biggest strength is scoring. I can also play three levels. Right now I’m working on going left more and getting more active with my left hand. I’m a combo type guard.”