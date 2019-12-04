Unsigned senior Detrick Reeves open to all options
DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Last week, we tabbed unsigned senior Detrick Reeves as one who could see his stock soar this winter. Over the weekend, he showed why at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest.
A tough as nails scorer from Marion (Ark.) High, the 6-foot-2 Reeves has visited Arkansas State and Missouri State officially and is trying to prove himself at the highest level while making sure he gets the chance to play.
“I want to go somewhere that I will be able to contribute to the team early and get better as a player," Reeves told Rivals.com. "I’m gritty, I bring a lot of energy and I do whatever I can do to help the team win.
“My biggest strength is scoring. I can also play three levels. Right now I’m working on going left more and getting more active with my left hand. I’m a combo type guard.”
Reeves broke down his two official visits.
“It was great," said Reeves of Missouri State. "The fans were great and the team, I felt like I fit right in with them.”
As for Arkansas State?
“It was great too. It’s close to home, only like 45 minutes away so my family can see me.”
Reeves is now prepared to play the waiting game to an extent. Like any player he's hoping to get attention from the highest level possible, but he's also keenly aware of who has wanted him from the beginning and that basketball at the mid and upper mid major level is no joke either.
“With the mid majors versus the big schools it’s a matter of how can they help me," said Reeves. "Can the big schools offer what the mid majors are going to offer with playing time and environment around the program?
“I’m most likely going to lean on my parents when I decide. But at the end of the day they are going to rock and roll with me whatever decision I make."