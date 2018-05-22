There aren't many difference makers left in the class of 2018, but Both Gach just might be one of them and he's down to three schools.

A native of Minnesota who played his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep, the 6-foot-7 guard is down to a final three of San Diego State, Texas Tech and Utah.

Gach has been to all three campuses and all that is left for him to do is make a decision that should be coming sooner than later.

