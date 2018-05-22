Unsigned senior Both Gach down to three
There aren't many difference makers left in the class of 2018, but Both Gach just might be one of them and he's down to three schools.
A native of Minnesota who played his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep, the 6-foot-7 guard is down to a final three of San Diego State, Texas Tech and Utah.
Gach has been to all three campuses and all that is left for him to do is make a decision that should be coming sooner than later.
A long, athletic and skilled wing, Gach made a name for himself during the second half of the high school season and playing in April live events.
Capable of playing all around the perimeter, Gach is somebody that Compass Prep coach Pete Kaffey sees as a potential steal for whoever ends up landing him sometime within the next week or so.
"Both is a 6-foot-7, athletic point guard with a high basketball IQ, great passing ability and a great feel for the game," Kaffey told Rivals.com. "He plays with a high motor and he's very good in transition, especially running the floor with and without the ball. He shoots the three ball well and can get to the rim at will.
"Coaches are very high on him because he's a natural passer and they feel like he can come in and be impactful at the point guard position because of his passing and ability to guard three positions on the floor."