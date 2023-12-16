Here are a handful of lower-ranked prospects who have all the tools to leave a lasting impression going forward.

The latter group has added incentive to capitalize on their moment, as college coaches, NBA execs and scouts make their way to Fort Myers from Dec. 18-23.

Top prospects try to enhance their profiles while underrated prospects fight to earn the type of respect that will translate into rankings ascension in the future.

The City of Palms Classic is arguably the top hoops tournament of the year with a collection of talent that keeps you in the gym all day.

Isaiah Henry, Cannon School (N.C.), 2025

Henry, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is a talented scorer with brute strength to finish through contact plus athleticism and quickness to maneuver through the lane. Henry has been putting up numbers early this season despite playing alongside elite scorer Austin Swartz, a Miami signee. As it stands, Henry checks in at No. 140 overall in the Rivals150.

*****

Felipe Quinones, IMG Academy (Fla.), 2026

Quinones has been a spark for the Ascenders this season, providing clutch shooting and elite playmaking early this season. The 6-foot-6 combo guard is adept at using his size and three-level scoring ability to make things happen on the offensive end; plus brings intensity and energy on the defensive end. He recently picked up an offer from Kansas and currently checks in at No. 34 overall in the 2026 class..

*****

Kayden Mingo, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), 2025

Mingo has come out of the gates red hot this season, leading the Nike EYBL Scholastic League in scoring, posting 20 points a game while shooting a league-leading 79 percent from the field. Mingo also ranks high in 3-point percentage (71.4) in the league. All this while playing alongside V.J. Edgecombe, who checks in at No. 5 overall in the Rivals150 for 2024. One word: Impressive.

*****

Darren Harris, Paul VI (Va.), 2024

Harris, a Duke signee, is a sharpshooter extraordinaire, but is underrated as a playmaker who can create his own shot. Harris plays with an elite roster of players, including Patrick Ngongba, also a Duke signee, who checks in at No. 22 overall in the Rivals150, yet still manages to put up big numbers like last week’s 26-point outing in win over Myers Park and Notre Dame signee Sir Mohammed. Harris is ranked No. 77 overall.

*****

Kingston Tosi, Millennium (Ariz.), 2025

The 6-foot-6 wing emerged as one of the most productive players in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest last month, averaging 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks a game. Tosi’s ability to drive and score inside and out at his size, and his energetic approach on both ends, keeps him productive and filling up the stat sheet. That's precisely the kind of formula to seize the moment in Florida.