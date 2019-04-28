KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For every athlete, there seems to be that one moment where things come together and for 2021 point guard Manny Obaseki it looks like Saturday at the Under Armour Association's Kansas City stop might have been that time.

Make no mistake, the 6-foot-2 point guard from Allen (Texas) High didn't just suddenly get good. Programs like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU have already offered him scholarships. North Texas, Colorado State and Texas have also taken looks. But hitting the floor with Mudiay Elite in front of tons of coaches and scouts allowed him to get his game and name out to the masses.



You know what else, he's not lacking in the confidence department.



"I'm being a leader and playing my game," Obaseki told Rivals.com. "I feel like I'm one of the top players in the country, in my opinion. I'm just try to show that every time I play on the court.

"I'm just waking everybody up to let them know I've been slept on way too long."

