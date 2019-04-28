Under Armour Saturday: Manny Obaseki has his moment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For every athlete, there seems to be that one moment where things come together and for 2021 point guard Manny Obaseki it looks like Saturday at the Under Armour Association's Kansas City stop might have been that time.
Make no mistake, the 6-foot-2 point guard from Allen (Texas) High didn't just suddenly get good. Programs like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU have already offered him scholarships. North Texas, Colorado State and Texas have also taken looks. But hitting the floor with Mudiay Elite in front of tons of coaches and scouts allowed him to get his game and name out to the masses.
You know what else, he's not lacking in the confidence department.
"I'm being a leader and playing my game," Obaseki told Rivals.com. "I feel like I'm one of the top players in the country, in my opinion. I'm just try to show that every time I play on the court.
"I'm just waking everybody up to let them know I've been slept on way too long."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Obaseki discussed his three high major offers.
Oklahoma: "Oklahoma is a great school. I've looked at them a couple of times, I've watched them over the years. I'm a big fan of their campus and hopefully I get down there soon."
Oklahoma State: "They have a very cool coaching staff. I was at a game in the summer and of course they knew about me and we've just talked about my future, how I'm a great fit for them and they offered me. They really want me to come down there soon."
SMU: "I've been there a couple of times to watch some games. I'm close with their coaching staff. They are just a really good program and I want to take a nice little visit to them too."
RIVALS' REACTION
Obaseki has been one of the best finds in Kansas City this weekend. He's quick with the ball, he does a great job in ball screens, he hits jumpers and he plays with confidence and style.
We would look for him to add several more high major offers from programs inside and out of Texas.