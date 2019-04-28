KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Action continued on Saturday and the coaches on hand at the Under Armour Association's Kansas City stop were able to see a lot. So who was watching and what types of players did they see? National Analyst Eric Bossi was on hand for all of the action.



A SIZZLING DUO FROM MINNESOTA

For my money, there's not a more entertaining duo in the UA Association than 2020 five-star point guard Jalen Suggs and soon to be 2021 five-star big man Chet Holmgren of Minnesota based Team Sizzle. Each time they hit the floor coaches from programs like Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky (John Calipari took in their evening game against B. Maze Elite and five-star shooting guard Jaden Springer. He also watched four-star shooting guard Matthew Murrell earlier in the evening), Florida (I saw Mike White peeking in) Gonzaga, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan State, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and many more were in close proximity to watch.

The top of the class of 2020 is absolutely loaded but Suggs has shown in front of the coaches that a potential move up a few spots needs to be discussed. He's big, he can score and he is a tremendous passer with big time vision (no surprise he's a stud quarterback too). He's visited Gonzaga officially thus far. Holmgren's father played at Minnesota and as for Chet...... Well there really isn't any way to describe him or a player to compare him too because I've not seen many like him. He's a skinny, fluid and athletic seven-footer who is a straight up assassin from deep and a big time shot blocker around the rim. This kid has some attitude as well and is one of the country's most unique players.



ONE OF THE MOST INSPIRING DUDES IN AMERICA

A few weeks ago my co-worker Corey Evans wrote about all that senior Nah'Shon Hyland has been through to emerge as one of the hottest senior targets in the country. It doesn't hurt that there aren't many legitimate high major guards left in the senior class when it comes to boosting Hyland's status, but when we do our final rankings of the 2019 class next week he should land somewhere in at least the top 100. He's got an incredible energy, scores from deep, is fun to watch and seems to have huge upside. Yes, he's very skinny and a redshirt year might not hurt long term. But man, he's pretty good now and it's why he's a priority for UConn who offered earlier this week and why others like Kansas, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Maryland (Mark Turgeon was taking a look), VCU and many others have been prominent at his games for the past few days. Expect coaches to keep a close eye on Hyland's 2022 teammate Roddy Gayle Jr. as well. He's got tremendous size for a young two guard, shoots with range and can handle it too. He's done quite nicely playing up two levels.



A FRESHMAN WITH STAR POTENTIAL

The college coaches couldn't have been more impressed by any freshman in the building than they were by Jarace Walker. The Team Thrill standout may not be 40 like Mike Gundy, but he's a man. Even playing up a few age groups in the 17U division, Walker is a physical specimen to be reckoned with because of his advanced strength and athleticism. The Pennsylvania native played a supporting role on a stacked IMG team during the winter but he's about to become a priority recruit. A healthy portion of ACC, Big Ten, SEC and other coaches saw him on Saturday and he's sure to become a major priority in what is looking to be a pretty loaded class of 2022.



A MONSTER IN THE MIDDLE

One of the most imposing big men I've seen through two days in Kansas City is four-star junior Mady Sissoko of Jimmer Elite. What I'm more surprised about is that I didn't see more coaches watching him play. This guy has a non stop motor, is strong, has great length, erases shots and scores at a nice clip. His development is starting to remind me of 2019 McDonald's All-American Oscar Tshiebwe. When I spoke to him after his game he told me that Colorado (where he took an official visit), Kansas, Michigan State (was in to see him earlier this week and he'd like to visit), BYU (head coach Mark Pope was front and center on Saturday), Utah State (head coach Craig Smith watched as well), Texas Tech, Baylor, Utah and others were involved. I can't be at every game and I can't see every coach at every game, but I did see assistants from Kansas and Michigan State catching him play over the past few days and he didn't list them, but Oregon State looked to be watching as well. But, I'm kind of surprised that his crowd isn't yet wall-to-wall West Coast high majors and anybody else who wants a hard playing, true post.



THE POINT GUARD WHO BROKE OUT

Of the programs who have already offered, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger plus an assistant and Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton plus an assistant and an SMU assistant were among a pretty big crowd of coaches who showed up to watch Mudiay Elite's sophomore point guard Manny Obaseki. They weren't disappointed and they looked pretty smart for having already offered.

He navigated the pick and roll, scored, showed burst, delivered crisp passes and made it all look awfully easy. On first impression, he looks to be a potential top 100 player in the 2021 class.



A HANDFUL OF NOTABLES