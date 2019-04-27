KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One of the top shooting guard targets in the class of 2020, four-star Bryce Thompson had himself an impressive opening of the live period on Friday night. The 6-foot-4 scorer was locked in for Oklahoma Run PWP going for 21 points and showing a much expanded floor game as they got rid of West Coast Elite. Most notable was how much his added strength helps and the way he's rounded out his game to be more than just a wing scorer.

"I've been working out hard in the off season," Thompson told Rivals.com. "Lifting, eating right and doing the little things to get my body right. It feels good to come out here and play well. (Strength) is very beneficial and I just have to keep going. "As we've gone on teams have been keying on me more so I've been focused on making the right plays. So my playmaking is going up and I'm driving and kicking to shooters and that's been able to help me."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Thompson has taken official visits to Arkansas, Colorado and Texas A&M and has also seen Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa among others unofficially. WIth new coaches at Arkansas and A&M, time will tell what happens there but Thompson discussed many of the other programs that he's visited.

Colorado: "Colorado was really good. I had a good time with the team and it's a family atmosphere. Coach (Tad) Boyle is really personable. He talks to me, he's a player's coach and I like their system."

Kansas: "It's like family. (Bill) Self coached my dad so I'm real close to him. It's always a great experience and a great atmosphere, unmatched. So you know I like Kansas."

Iowa: "I like Iowa. The team was all together. They like to play fast and as you see out here we play fast. I feel I would fit there in that playing style so they will be among my options going forward."

Oklahoma: "Oklahoma is good. I'm a priority for them. They came two days ago for an in house visit so that was good. I like coach (Lon) Kruger and the whole coaching staff is good. De'Vion Harmon, I'm cool with him so I like OU as well."

Oklahoma State: "Coach (Mike) Boynton, he's good. He also came for an in home visit and he's out there getting out there with the team, practicing with them and stuff. That's real big. He's real cool off the court too."

Tulsa: "Obviously I've been there a bunch of times. It's great. I've been going over there since I was growing up so I'm real cool with the coaches. It's a nice coaching staff and it's a good place."



RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?