KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- April's one live weekend for travel ball kicked off on Friday and sophomore Jackson Grant came ready to make the most of his opportunity in Under Armour Association play. National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi has takes on Jackson and others from opening night at the Hy-Vee Arena.



THE PAC 12 IS ABOUT TO BATTLE FOR JACKSON GRANT

Four-star power forward Jackson Grant of Washington Supreme and class of 2021 just earned his first college offer from Pepperdine on Thursday. I predict that the Pac 12 will be following in short order. At least if what he did on Friday night is any indication of what to expect as he sparkled in a 18 point, 11 rebound effort.

Jackson is a lean and mobile big man with great hands, soft touch and good athleticism. Looking ahead he projects as capable of playing the four or the five in college. He should be able to stretch floors and will undoubtedly bulk up. Washington was in to see him during the week and Stanford, Colorado and UCLA have been involved. Grant said that he hadn't yet heard from Gonzaga but considering he plays with the son of a Zags assistant and that Mark Few kept looking over from another court, I'd expect them to get involved as well. Big upside with Grant.



ZEB JACKSON AND MICHIGAN ARE PERFECT MATCHES

If John Beilein has developed a reputation for anything, it is identifying late blooming talent that fits his system and then developing them into very good players. Maybe 2020 four-star Zeb Jackson isn't a true late bloomer (at the least he's been known for a while) but man does he look to me like he came right out of central production for what the Michigan coach is looking for. The head Wolverine had to be smiling courtside as he watch Jackson do his thing. The slender southpaw is never rushed, passes with skill and when it all breaks down he can make you pay with the jumper. Now, he's got to add quite a bit of strength and could be a bit more assertive off the dribble, but it's really hard not to love his fit and upside in Ann Arbor.



MATTHEW MURRELL COULD BE AN ALL-CONFERENCE GUY DOWN THE ROAD

My co-worker was pretty high on four-star shooting guard Matthew Murrell a few weeks ago and felt that the 2020 scorer from Memphis was a bit underrated by us. After watching him with Team Thad on Friday night, I concur and this kid will definitely make a move up in the next rankings for 2020.

I remember liking his potential as an off the dribble scorer when I first saw him as a freshman and Murrell can still get buckets. But he's gotten a little taller and has a college ready frame plus big time athleticism. What I'm saying is, he looks to me like the kind of guy who has the potential to turn into an All-Conference type player at a pretty high level. Things are certainly heating up for Murrell. Memphis has become much more active and had an assistant on hand while guys like Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Tennessee's Rick Barnes, Iowa State's Steve Prohm, Cincinnati's John Brannen, Western Kentucky's Rick Stansbury and many others watched.



HIGH MAJOR INTEREST IN JONATHAN DAVIS IS WARRANTED

I have gotten the sense that some -- locally and nationally -- had questioned wing Jonathan Davis as a high major prospect. Playing for the Wisconsin Playground Warriors he sure looked like a legit high major to me.

I saw Minnesota's Richard Pitino, Northern Iowa's entire staff, West Virginia's Bob Huggins, Iowa State's Steve Prohm and assistants from Iowa, Marquette and many others there to see him and for good reason. Davis is big enough to play the two or the three in college, can score some from deep, is capable of playing above the rim and is adding to his ball skills. From what I could tell in speaking with him, Davis is still wide open at this time.



SPRINGER RECRUITMENT COULD BE A WILD ONE