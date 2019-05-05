Under Armour: In-state powers prioritize top-25 sophomore Keon Edwards
MANALAPAN, NJ. – One of the best prospects, regardless of class, from the state of Texas, Keon Edwards has taken the next step with his game. The top-25 sophomore discussed the progressions that he...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news