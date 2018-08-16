UNC wins battle for five-star center Armando Bacot
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
Five-star center Armando Bacot decided that he was ready to make his college decision as he told Rivals.com that he will play his college ball at North Carolina. One of the most polished low-post prospects in the past five years, Bacot chose UNC over Georgia, Oklahoma State, VCU and Duke.
“UNC just felt right,” he told Rivals. “The coaches stayed consistent with their message to me and they want for me to come in and produce from day one. They know my dreams are to become a national champion and to get to the NBA and they have supported that.
“Their playing style was big with me. It played a huge role for me and my decision. Coach (Roy Williams) wants me to be someone that pushes the ball in transition if the time comes and also show that I can shoot and do a lot of other things. He will not limit my game.”
MORE: UNC's 2019 commitment list | Most mysterious recruitments of 2019
A 6-foot-9 center with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Bacot first entered the national scene last summer and remained a heavily pursued national prospect since. His recruitment hit its high mark this past July thanks to his time with the Team Takeover program, helping it secure the famed Nike Peach Jam championship. During the Nike EYBL season, he averaged 10.9 points (55 percent FG percentage) and 8.1 rebounds per game.
North Carolina’s recruiting win gives the Tar Heels their third consecutive year to land a five-star prospect. Bacot is likely the long-term replacement for outgoing senior Luke Maye beginning next year and should quickly become a solidifying figure along its frontline.
UNC now sits as the lone ACC member with two commitments in its 2019 class. Bacot will join Rivals150 guard Jeremiah Francis in Chapel Hill next year. The Tar Heels remain involved with a handful of other top-50 prospects, including Tre Mann, who will visit campus next month, Josh Green, Vernon Carey and Matt Hurt.