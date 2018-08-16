Five-star center Armando Bacot decided that he was ready to make his college decision as he told Rivals.com that he will play his college ball at North Carolina. One of the most polished low-post prospects in the past five years, Bacot chose UNC over Georgia, Oklahoma State, VCU and Duke.

“UNC just felt right,” he told Rivals. “The coaches stayed consistent with their message to me and they want for me to come in and produce from day one. They know my dreams are to become a national champion and to get to the NBA and they have supported that.

“Their playing style was big with me. It played a huge role for me and my decision. Coach (Roy Williams) wants me to be someone that pushes the ball in transition if the time comes and also show that I can shoot and do a lot of other things. He will not limit my game.”

